Crestwood Hospital CEO on coronavirus: 'Our younger folks are not immune to this'

Crestwood Hospital CEO shared a message to young people about coronavirus.

Dr. Pam Hudson said she's urging everyone in the community to adhere to the guidelines they've been talking about for months to social distance and wear a mask in public.

"We have a very young demographic in this community, and there's no school. It's hard to get a job if you're a summer student, and they're very mobile in our community," he said.

Hudson stressed the importance of social distancing and wearing a face covering on Wednesday. She worries younger people are not taking the virus seriously.

"We absolutely know our younger folks are not immune to this," she said.

She explained that's a problem.

"We have more young people getting sick from this virus. It's an odds game that the virus will find it's home in a young person and completely disrupt there lives or end it," she said.

Hudson said her message is to everyone, but something the younger population really needs to pay attention to.

"We have to cover our faces. We have to social distance at least six feet apart. I'd like us to think about this masking and distancing as a temporary vaccination. We are waiting for the scientists and the pharmaceutical companies to come up with a vaccination that works. It's months away. Meanwhile, we have to save our selves for the day we will have access to the vaccine," she said.

Madison Mayor Paul Finley said local leaders are urging Gov. Kay Ivey to put a face covering mandate in place.

"It would be easier statewide if a mandate came from the governor. They listened to our discussion we had last week. I think it was last Thursday Mayor Battle talked, I talked, all 10 mayors shared information, and they're taking that into account and so again, they said there would be more information down the line. At this point we didn't get anything different from the state," he said.

Hudson said if everyone follows the recommendation to social distance and the mask health order that's in place in Madison County, she thinks we could see the number of cases drop in two weeks.