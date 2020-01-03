Creekwood Park flooding no surprise to residents

Heavy rains brought flooding to a local neighborhood park in Madison.

On Friday, the Creekwood Park playground was flooded and the flood waters were traveling at a high pace down the Indian Creek.

WAAY 31 spoke with a man who comes to the park frequently with his son. He told us this park floods all the time, but that it can be dangerous when there is this much flood water.

"If you were out here during the day and it was raining heavily and got caught unprepared...It could be dangerous," says Adam Martin.

Martin says he sometimes worries about bringing his son to the park in conditions like this.

"I worry about an undertow like what happened if he slipped in," he says.

Martin even warned his 5-year-old son, Ken, about the dangers of the flooded playground.

"It might get dangerous and danger and you might fall in," says Ken.

But martin says the park has flooded for years. He told us just a couple of years ago the city put in a $30,000 storm drain in to fix some of the standing water after it floods.

"It is dramatically reduced over what it has been because of the drainage system which has been effective as we expect it to be given this park floods regularly," says Martin.

But even though Martin said he's used to the flooding, he is still on guard for what could happen.

"If you were out here when the flood comes...It comes quickly and it could be a lethal situation for you if you're caught in it," he adds.

Even though the water has started to go down here at the park, it's important to make sure you're not in flood waters because you can never tell their depth.