Crash shuts down access road to Memorial Parkway at Mastin Lake Road in Huntsville

Huntsville Police is investigating a car wreck that shutdown part of the Memorial Parkway access road at Mastin Lake Road.

HPD responded to the scene just after 4:30 Tuesday morning to reports of a single vehicle wreck. According to police, a driver crashed into a light pole near the Applebee’s on Mastin Lake Road. Offices told us they believe speed was a factor in the crash. That driver was taken to Huntsville Hospital with life threatening injuries.

