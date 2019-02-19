Crash shuts down access road to Memorial Parkway at Mastin Lake Road in Huntsville

Huntsville Police is investigating a car wreck that shutdown part of the Memorial Parkway access road at Mastin Lake Road.
HPD responded to the scene just after 4:30 Tuesday morning to reports of a single vehicle wreck. According to police, a driver crashed into a light pole near the Applebee’s on Mastin Lake Road. Offices told us they believe speed was a factor in the crash. That driver was taken to Huntsville Hospital with life threatening injuries.
WAAY 31 will continue to update this story as we get new information.
