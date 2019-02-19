Clear
Crash shuts down access road to Memorial Parkway at Mastin Lake Road in Huntsville

Huntsville Police are investigating a crash along North Memorial Parkway access road at Mastin Lake Road. The driver was taken to the hospital.

Posted: Feb. 19, 2019 5:16 AM
Posted By: Mackenzi Hicks

Huntsville Police is investigating a car wreck that shutdown part of the Memorial Parkway access road at Mastin Lake Road.

HPD responded to the scene just after 4:30 Tuesday morning to reports of a single vehicle wreck. According to police, a driver crashed into a light pole near the Applebee’s on Mastin Lake Road. Offices told us they believe speed was a factor in the crash. That driver was taken to Huntsville Hospital with life threatening injuries.

WAAY 31 will continue to update this story as we get new information.

