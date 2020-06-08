One person killed in wreck on Highway 72 in Madison County

Photo Gallery 1 Images
UPDATE: One person was killed in the wreck. Alabama State Troopers are at the scene investigating.
A crash involving an overturned vehicle is blocking traffic on Highway 72 Monday morning.
It happened near Moontown Road in Huntsville and is impacting traffic in both directions.
Drivers should expect major delays.
