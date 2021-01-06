Crash blocks westbound traffic on Interstate 565 at County Line Road in Huntsville

UPDATE: Huntsville police say the roadway is back open.
From earlier:
A crash is blocking traffic Wednesday evening on Interstate 565 at County Line Road in Huntsville.
The Alabama Department of Transportation says a major crash is blocking westbound lanes. Drivers should seek an alternate route.
Find live WAAY 31 traffic alerts here.
Major Crash on I-565 WB @ MP 5.8 at County Ln Rd in Huntsville. Expect major delays. More details: https://t.co/3W4idkrSbG
— ALGO Huntsville (@algo_hvl) January 7, 2021