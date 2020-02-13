Crack in the road shuts down major Morgan County thoroughfare

A crack in the road is shutting down a major road in Morgan County, all because of the heavy rain.

State troopers shut down all lanes of Highway 231 at Hill Road. Officials with the Alabama Department of Transportation said the crack in the road got worse overnight.

For now, the southbound lanes will remain closed as crews work to get the road fixed. That likely won't happen until later Thursday or even Friday.

Crews will assess the crack to see how bad it has gotten. Once they do that, they'll reassess their repair plan to see exactly what needs to be done.

They'll also look at the northbound lanes where there are small cracks as well.

WAAY 31 talked to a woman who drives this stretch of road from Arab each day. She said she hopes they get the problem fixed and fast.

"I'd just like to see them get the southbound and then concentrate on the northbound lane, too," said Joyce Daniell.

The official detour for Thursday morning is from 36 East to 67 South and 67 South to 69 South.

The Alabama Department of Transportation said the cracks on the northbound side are not to the point where the road will have to be closed, but they'll have to close one lane at some point to make those repairs.