Coyote sightings spike in Huntsville neighborhood

A Huntsville neighborhood is on edge after a string of coyote sightings at Madison Heights, which is right near Huntsville High School off of Governors Drive.

Some Madison Heights neighbors said they hear coyotes almost every night and they're worried about their pets. One resident, Erin Lipscomb, said she saw a coyote in her neighborhood while driving home one night.

"You could see his little eyes glowing and all that fun stuff," Lipscomb said. "It turned out once I got him in the headlights, it was just a coyote just galloping across."

Lipscomb said the coyotes don't bother her personally, but she's worried about the neighborhood cat, Cheetoh

"If I don't see him for a couple of days, I just kind of hope he's doing alright," she said.

One neighbor posted on the app, Nextdoor, that they saw coyotes at the nearby Huntsville High School softball field. According to Huntsville City Schools, they haven't heard of any reports, but they said they will check on it.

Huntsville Animal Services said this is the time of year coyotes are roaming and that sightings around Huntsville are high. They said the best thing to do when you see a coyote is not to bother it, and if the coyote seems on edge to call them at 256-883-3782.