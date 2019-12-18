Coworkers remember husband, wife killed in Town Creek tornado days after company holiday party

Coworkers are remembering Chase Godsey, and his wife Keisha who both lost their lives during a tornado in Town Creek when they were thrown from their home. The couple's son is in critical condition at a hospital in Birmingham.

Chase worked at Contractor Service and Fabrication Inc. His coworkers shared a photo taken on Friday of the three at the company's Christmas party just days before the storm.

His coworkers said they last saw him just hours before the storm ripped through his neighborhood. Chris Allison, his coworker, said he can still hear Chase's last words to him as he left work Monday afternoon.

"They came in here about 3 o’clock turned their time sheets in, and last thing he said before he walked out the door, 'Bad weather tonight guys. Heads up,'” Allison shared.

Allison said Chase worked on Industrial Plant Maintenance at the company for nearly 2 years, and they talked often about his family.

"The day of the incident he asked me that morning where to go get a boots for his son because he said Landen wanted boots like his daddy wore for Christmas," he said.

Allison said as he learned about the devastation on Chase's street he headed out with his fellow coworkers to try to help.

"Just couldn’t imagine. It’s just something you can’t comprehend until you do see it," he explained.

Both Allison and their company's owner said Chase will have a lasting impact on everyone.

"Chase was a great coworker, a great friend. I know he was a great husband, father and brother, and I just know everybody that he came in touch with is going to miss him," he said.

"He was a great employee, but more importantly he was a great young man. There is no way to replace somebody like that. Just a super super good person. Very humble. Showed so much humility and those are the things that made him who he is," Willie LaFavor, the company owner, said.

Allison believes Chase and Keisha died trying to protect their young son's life.

"His parents were protecting him through all that, and they gave their lives so Landen could keep his," he said.

Chase's coworkers said they're asking everyone to pray for the Godsey family. They said different people in the Godsey family have worked at this business for years, and they know the family will need plenty of support this holiday season.

The company has started a fundraiser to help the family. If you would like to donate, then click here.