Cowart Elementary School storm shelter put on hold for construction

A planned storm shelter in Athens is being put on hold after construction bids were too high.

It would be sitting right behind the SPARK Academy at Cowart Elementary School in Athens.

We spoke with neighbors in the area about why its needed now rather than later.

It’s been a year and it’s still just a plot of land, and some people who live nearby told us having an above ground shelter for older residents is better in case of an emergency.

"You know you just walk right in, other than going down under the ground like other shelters that we normally go to," said Rodney Springer.

Rodney Springer has lived in Athens for 20 years and told WAAY-31 the shelters near him all are underground.

He has older family members who have a very hard time getting down and thought the plans for the Cowart Elementary School shelter were no more until we told him they're looking into securing more funds.

"During a tornado, minutes count, so we would be within less than a half mile getting to safety," he said.

The Athens city spokesperson told us the safe room and storm shelter was supposed to be built at the elementary school this time last year.

It would be built behind the school, above ground, and would be used for those at the school and the public.

The spokesperson told WAAY-31 school officials and city officials secured nearly $400,000 for the $600,000 project.

But once contractor bids were put out, they were all too high and put the project on hold.

Springer told us in the meantime, if there are any severe weather threats, he has this to say.

"Take it seriously and be cautious and stay safe," he said.

To start construction, the city of Athens needs to secure close to $300,000 and it cannot be re-bid for different contractors until that money is secured.

The spokesperson for the city of Athens told us the shelter would be used by the students and staff during school hours and after school hours, could be used by the public.

We don't know if it'll be used during a tornado watch or a tornado warning just yet.