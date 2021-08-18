Covid surge leads to backlogged criminal jury trials in Lauderdale County

Lauderdale County's presiding judge pushed criminal jury trials set for this week because of the pandemic.

Months ago when Covid numbers were low Judge Gil Self summoned hundreds of people to report for jury duty at the Lauderdale County Courthouse and start the jury selection process in the trial of Jenise Spurgeon. She's the Florence foster mom accused of abusing children in her care.

Judge Gil Self Judge Gil Self

Self said he was ready for the trial to start, but after seeing spiking Covid numbers it just wasn't safe to have people filing into the courthouse.

"I have sheriff's department deputies at the front door that are going to be exposed to these people, then you have to get on the elevator to come to the 5th floor to my courtroom and you're going to be exposing the clerk's office," said Judge Self.

Self said Lauderdale County's low vaccination rates, climbing hospitalizations from Covid in the area and school starting back were all factors in his decision to push this week's jury trial docket.

"I could easily assume some representation of the number, maybe not the 76% unvaccinated, but the folks that would be responding to the jury summons, probably 50% unvaccinated, that it was just safer and healthier for not only the jury but the people that work here in this courthouse," said Judge Self.

There were 7 criminal cases on the jury term for this week and they were able to settle six of the cases.

"For the most part the term had been successful and we didn't feel it necessitated taking that type of risk," said Judge Self.

Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly explained that the pandemic has really impacted high profile cases that need a jury to be resolved.

"We're still meeting with lawyers and settling cases and doing our alternative courts like drug court and veterans court and those things, but it's the big violent cases that are backing up," said Connolly.

Connolly said his office stands by Judge Self's decision.

"We understand. But it's so frustrating. Not necessarily for us but for the victims but for the victims who have been waiting a long time for their case to be heard and to get some justice for them. We certainly support Judge Self's decision," said Connolly.

Judge Self has called for a jury to convene in Jenise Spurgeon's criminal trial and other criminal trials in October. Those who get a jury summons will go to the Florence Coliseum for the jury selection process, where people can socially distance themselves.

Then after the 12 person jury is selected the trials will start at the Lauderdale County Courthouse. Jurors will be spaced out and masked up.

But if Covid's impact gets worse, all of this could change.