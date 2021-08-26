Helen Keller Hospital: Covid impacts can cause waits from 6 to 24 hours for beds

More Covid patients at Helen Keller Hospital means more wait times in the ER, sometimes up to 24 hours.

Normally wait times at Helen Keller's ER were only about an hour, but constraints on resources, staff, and beds have sent wait times through the roof.

Thursday, Helen Keller Hospital President Kyle Buchanan said they have 40 Covid positive patients, 22 need ICU-level care and seven people are on ventilators.

Buchanan said this is the highest number of people they've had on a ventilator since the Delta variant has taken hold and caused this third surge of Covid.

Buchanan said because of these high numbers anyone coming to the emergency room with Covid or another medical issue will have to wait.

"If we have a shortage of beds or staff upstairs, then that patient is essentially put in a position to have to wait for a bed. Unfortunately in some situations, can be 6, 12, 18, or 24 or more hours waiting in the ER for a bed upstairs and that's something Helen Keller Hospital faces and throughout our state and nation," said Buchanan.

Buchanan said these wait times are becoming more common than at any other point in the pandemic. He said it's a fluid situation and the wait times change constantly.

In prior weeks, the hospital was sending pediatric patients to bigger hospitals in Birmingham, Huntsville, and Tennessee but because of the increase in kids with Covid and other illnesses those pediatric units at the bigger hospitals are full, too.

Helen Keller Hospital does not have a pediatric intensive care unit. Recently they've cared for two kids with Covid. Buchanan said his staff members came to him Wednesday night to discuss how to get kids and adult patients the best care possible.

"They are taking care of a lot of patients where they would typically get on the phone and call a surgical specialist in another town of a specific type. That physican says, 'I'd love to take care of that patient but we don't have a bed here in Nashville, we don't have a bed here in Birmingham or Huntsville but I can coach you through what to do,'" he said.

"Having those conversations and keeping those patients here is a part of our mission in taking care of our community but it does put us in a situation where we're really delivering care that's different that what we've ever done."

Another trend the hospital is seeing is younger people being critically ill. Back in January during the second Covid surge the average age of a person hospitalized with Covid was 70 and up. Now the average age is about 50.

"Not only has our average age of the entire Covid population dropped but the average age of the ventilator. So those conversations are extremely tough when you speak to the daughter of an 82-year-old but it's even tougher when you talk to a teenager about her dad," said Buchanan.

Buchanan said they support families during these difficult times and heartbreaking decisions these young families are now having to make.

Most of the people hospitalized with Covid are unvaccinated. Out of the 40 currenlty in the hosptial only 4 were vaccinated. Breakthrough cases can still happen but if you are vaccinated you're less likely to need ICU-level Covid care, according to the hospital.

Helen Keller offers a vaccination clinic at their WellCare Center that's next to the hospital every Monday and Wednesday.

You do not need an appointment.

They also give out vaccines in the community at different pop up locations.

You can visit their Facebook page to find out when those pop up clinics will happen or call 256-386-4747 for more details.