Cousins killed in Lauderdale County crash

Alabama State Troopers report two women who are cousins died in a crash in Lauderdale County on Tuesday. The Lauderdale County Deputy Coroner identified the victims as 30-year-old Shana Peters and 27-year-old Stephanie Cradic, both of Waterloo. According to troopers, their car left County Road 15, hit a culvert, then rolled over. The driver was thrown from the car and died at the scene. The passenger later died at the hospital.
