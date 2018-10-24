Clear

Cousins killed in Lauderdale County crash

One victim died at the scene while the other passed away at the hospital.

Posted: Oct. 24, 2018 7:16 AM
Updated: Oct. 24, 2018 7:19 AM
Posted By: Bill Young

Alabama State Troopers report two women who are cousins died in a crash in Lauderdale County on Tuesday. The Lauderdale County Deputy Coroner identified the victims as 30-year-old Shana Peters and 27-year-old Stephanie Cradic, both of Waterloo. According to troopers, their car left County Road 15, hit a culvert, then rolled over. The driver was thrown from the car and died at the scene. The passenger later died at the hospital.

