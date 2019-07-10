Courts say a convicted cop killer in Albertville, James Matthew Hyde, does not deserve a resentencing.
In January, he asked to be resentenced for the possibility of parole. Right now, he is serving life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Court documents say Hyde said "I do not deserve mercy" and "I should deal with this everyday." He killed an Albertville police detective, Andrew Whitten, in 1995.
According to court documents, Hyde killed Whitten to stop him from giving testimony in a trial involving his friend.
Related Content
- Courts decide convicted cop killer in Albertville doesn't deserve resentencing
- Albertville cop killer asking for his sentence to add the possibility of parole
- Convicted killer escapes Mississippi prison
- Person shot in Albertville
- Man charged in Albertville shooting
- Albertville church recovering after fire
- Albertville police involved in overnight shooting
- PHOTOS: Albertville mother gives birth to sextuplets
- Albertville woman killed in weekend wreck
- Albertville couple charged with abusing small child
Scroll for more content...