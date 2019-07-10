Clear
Courts decide convicted cop killer in Albertville doesn't deserve resentencing

He asked to be resentenced for the possibility of parole.

Posted: Jul 10, 2019 3:02 PM
Updated: Jul 10, 2019 3:05 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Courts say a convicted cop killer in Albertville, James Matthew Hyde, does not deserve a resentencing.

In January, he asked to be resentenced for the possibility of parole. Right now, he is serving life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Court documents say Hyde said "I do not deserve mercy" and "I should deal with this everyday." He killed an Albertville police detective, Andrew Whitten, in 1995.

According to court documents, Hyde killed Whitten to stop him from giving testimony in a trial involving his friend.

