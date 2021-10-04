Courtland honors Sgt. Risner as procession rolls through town

Honoring Sgt. Nick Risner.

A community paused to show respect to the fallen officer Monday as his body was brought back to the Shoals from Huntsville.

Students from the local schools, teachers, and families lined up along the route to pay their respects to a hero killed in the line of duty.

WAAY 31 talked to a volunteer firefighter who installed a 20 foot tall American flag from the top of a ladder truck. The firefighter said it’s really all they could do to honor this man who gave it all protecting his community.

"I’m glad to see the fire trucks out here paying their respects because they’re doing what they can and the public can do what they can by pulling over and paying respects to a man who gave it all in service of his city,” officer Jeff Redcross with the North Courtland Police Department said.

WAAY 31 also talk to students and teachers from the local school in Courtland that made the quarter of a mile walk out to Highway 20 to wave American flags and pay their respects.

“It’s important for me to be here. It really is. Because they serve and protect us and ya know it’s only fair that we support their families,” Courtland resident Laverne Smith said.

As the procession passed by, first responders stood at attention.

Courtland’s fire chief said their agency understands this pain all too well because they lost two firefighters in the line of duty in the past and can still remember that overwhelming feeling of love and support from the first responders who showed up in Courtland in their time of need.

They say they are honored to be here to do the same for Sheffield Police Department.