Courtland community reacts to Lawrence County teacher having sex with students

A Lawrence County teacher is on administrative leave after being charged with having sex with minors.

44-year-old, Leslie Gillespie is an English teacher at R. A. Hubbard High School.

Leslie Buttram Gillespie Leslie Buttram Gillespie

Thursday, she was arrested for rape, sodomy and "school employee involved in sex with student" charges.

WAAY-31 spoke with people in the community about how they're feeling after hearing the news.

Gillespie was in custody at the Lawrence county jail, but bonded out Thursday.

Folks who live near the high school told us this news comes as a complete shock for the small town.

"This can't be real. It's just shock, amazement, astonishment that this is going on in such a small community," said one woman.

This woman didn't want to be named or shown on television but, this was the common response we got from several people who live near R.A. Hubbard.

Leslie Gillespie is an English teacher at the high school and in September of 2020, she allegedly had sex with a 15 and 16-year-old.

The students would meet her after school hours and that's when investigators say, the sex crimes took place.

Some people say just knowing it's a woman who did this, makes it even worse.

"You hear more of a male not a female. It's a rarity and just astonishing and with two students at such a small school... It's crazy," said one woman.

Gillespie's bond was set at $60,000 and she posted bail Thursday.

She is now out, as she awaits her trial.

As hurt as people may be by the shocking news, some say they will get through this together.

"I know we'll band together and get through this. This is Courtland," said one woman.

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office says this is an ongoing investigation and is asking for anyone with any information to speak with them immediately.