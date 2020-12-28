Court documents reveal new details about Jackson County pawn shop arson, gun theft

Court documents reveal new information about a pawn shop arson and gun theft.

The key suspect blames his cousin for torching Dover’s Pawn Shop in Stevenson during a Dec. 23 burglary.

The Pawn Shop in Stevenson on fire. (Photo courtesy of Bobby Steele) The Pawn Shop in Stevenson on fire. (Photo courtesy of Bobby Steele)

The revelation came in court documents seeking a probation revocation for David Holder, Jr., who was sentenced to 10 years in prison last year for theft of property.

Holder led investigators to more than 20 stolen firearms, but he says his cousin started the fire as they left the crime scene.

The pawn shop was destroyed in the fire.

