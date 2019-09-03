Court documents reveal dynamics in slain Limestone County household

WAAY 31 is learning more about the 14-year-old suspect accused of killing his whole family.

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office told WAAY 31 John and Mary Sisk were among the adult victims. The suspect is also accused of killing his three siblings.

We know John Sisk, the suspect's father, and his biological mother had not been together for quite some time. The suspect's mother actually died in 2011 in Indiana. WAAY 31 uncovered court documents from 2010, where John Sisk was asking the courts for custody of his son, who is now accused of killing him. The suspect would have been six at the time that this custody battle was playing out.

In the court documents, John Sisk is explaining why he's the better parent fit to raise his child. He says the suspect's mother struggled with drugs and alcohol and hadn't seen her son in some two years. On three separate times, Sisk said in the documents that the police returned the child to him because of the mother's 'condition.' Sisk said he had been the primary caregiver of the child.

Sisk was awarded custody in 2011 because of the mother's death.

WAAY 31 also learned John Sisk himself was facing some criminal charges. In April 2019, he was indicted by a Limestone County grand jury for an armed burglary in February 2019. According to the documents, Sisk and another person went to a man's home with the intent to rob him. The indictment said Sisk then used a pistol to cause harm to the victim.

Sisk was never convicted in the armed burglary case, because it hadn't gone to trial yet.