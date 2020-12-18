Court documents reveal details of Muscle Shoals stranger abduction, sexual assault

What was supposed to be a normal evening turned into a nightmare for one North Alabama woman.

New court documents outline the harrowing details leading up to the arrest of a Shoals man now charged with kidnapping and a slew of sex crimes.

Dec. 16 was routine for many in Muscle Shoals.

According to police, a woman they refer to as “MP” made several of her usual stops in the city. At 4 p.m., she went to the Anytime Fitness on Wilson Dam Road. About an hour later, she started a string of errands.

Surveillance video and receipts show MP stopped at the Shell off Second Street for gas between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., and then stopped at Walmart at 6:20 p.m.

She made her last stop at Dollar General on Woodward Avenue, leaving at 7:03 p.m. Minutes later, she was kidnapped and sexually assaulted.

She told police Phillip Gonzalez followed her home from that store. When she got to her house, he yelled at her, "Get in the car or I'll ******* kill you."

She responded "You're not going to shoot me."

She told police he acted like he had a gun as he sat in his car without any pants on.

MP says Gonzalez drove them to an empty parking lot, where he said "This is how this is gonna go down. We're gonna have sex. You're not gonna scream. You're not gonna fight me...because I will hurt you."

She said he then sexually assaulted her. But she says he then apologized to her, saying "I'm just bored in my marriage" and said his wife "isn't doing it for him."

MP asked him more questions and was able to get enough information to help identify him. He apologized once again before dropping her off at home.

After MP reported the crime, police began their search for Gonzalez. Surveillance video from both Walmart and South Gate Mall shows his car circling the parking lots. Before MP left, video shows him driving by her car and parking nearby with the lights off.

Muscle Shoals police arrested Gonzalez that same night, just a few hours later. They were able to find him using the victim’s description of his car and appearance. He confessed to everything and is now facing four different charges for the crimes.

DISCLAIMER: The following documents contain graphic language that may be disturbing for some readers.