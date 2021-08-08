Court documents reveal custody battle before Harvest murder-suicide

Court documents reveal the custody battle that officials believe may have lead to the murder-suicide in Harvest.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office says Brian Buening shot and killed his 10-year-old son Tate before taking his own life.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is responding to "an active death investigation" on Blue Creek Drive in Harvest.

Kayla Buening filed a complaint in July asking a judge to either suspend Brian's visitation or to make sure they were supervised because she feared for her and her 10-year-old son's safety. Court records say Brian constantly harassed her and threatened to kill her several times over text and in-person.

The complaint says Brian suffered from PTSD and depression, and that he was extremely violent when they were left untreated or he was drinking during an episode. It also says Brian has a lengthy history of suicidal thoughts and even had two near fatal attempts.

Brian has "shown that he is an extreme danger to himself and others," the complaint reads.

He was served with the complaint on August 4. Two days later, the Madison County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene of a murder-suicide.

A hearing on this custody battle was set to take place on Monday, August 9. The case is now dismissed after a motion was filed saying Brian "carried out on his threats and killed himself and the minor child."