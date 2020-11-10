Court documents released in case of Limestone County teen charged with murdering family

Court documents released on Tuesday reveal new information in the case of a Limestone County teenager charged with murdering his family.

Mason Sisk, 15, is charged with multiple counts of capital murder. He is accused of murdering his father, step-mother and three siblings at their Elkmont home in September of last year.

The documents show Sisk has had multiple hearings and mental evaluations throughout the past year in juvenile court. We now know he was being held at the Tennessee Valley Juvenile Detention Center in Tuscumbia, and while there, the Limestone County Sheriff's Office had to pick him up for doctor's appointments and court hearings.

In a report released Tuesday, Sisk's juvenile probation officer stated "Mason does not seem bothered by the fact he's accused of murdering his family. He has not shown any sign of remorse. While in detention, he has not talked about his family at all. While in detention, Mason follows directions, does his schoolwork and interacts well with others."

It also says he has received two disciplinary write-ups and several warnings or reminders of unacceptable behaviors. The majority of the warnings are for talking without permission.

Sisk has also earned honor resident status twice while in the juvenile center, which is the highest level of privileges a resident can receive.

The documents released Tuesday also state that all five family members were shot in the head.

In the judge’s decision to transfer the case to adult court, he wrote that he reviewed several factors like the nature of the accused offenses, the extent and nature of Sisk's delinquency record and the extent and nature of his physical and mental maturity.

The judge said there are no reasonable grounds to believe Sisk is committable to an institution for people with mental disabilities. He also said he cannot be properly disciplined in juvenile court.

Sisk is currently held in Limestone County without bond. His case has been bound over to a grand jury.