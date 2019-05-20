Clear

Court documents: Man murdered in Madison home was stabbed with "bladed-edge weapon"

Madison police have arrested five people as part of the investigation.

Posted: May. 20, 2019 4:26 PM
Updated: May. 20, 2019 4:56 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

According to the arrest warrant for one of the men charged with capital murder in an incident on May 6 on Skyline Road in Madison, the victim, Luke Pratt, was stabbed with a "bladed-edge weapon."

Madison police have arrested five people as part of the investigation.

Previous stories:

Madison police charge 2 more in Skyline Road murder

Police: Madison murder suspect arrested on Florida beach

Second suspect arrested after deadly shooting on Skyline Road in Madison

Family, friends mourning Madison man murdered in home

Huntsville man charged in Madison murder

Capt. John Stringer, police spokesman, said Hunter Guy Ray Dubois, 20, of Athens is charged with murder and first-degree burglary.

Stringer said a juvenile also was arrested. The department is withholding additional information on that arrest due to the suspect’s age.

Dubois was arrested May 9 and the juvenile on May 13. The arrests were announced May 15.

Lucas Ray Kemp, 18, of Toney was arrested May 9 in Jacksonville Beach, Fla., based on a warrant for capital murder and burglary. That same day, 19-year-old Austin Holmes from Toney was arrested for capital murder and burglary first-degree in Pratt’s death.

Hunter Moore of Huntsville was charged May 6 with capital murder, attempted murder and first-degree burglary in the death of Pratt.

Court documents show Hunter Moore has a preliminary hearing on June 5 at 9:30 a.m.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 87°
Florence
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 86°
Fayetteville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 82°
Decatur
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 86°
Scottsboro
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 86°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

www.waaytv.com/news/moon-landing/ 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events