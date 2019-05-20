According to the arrest warrant for one of the men charged with capital murder in an incident on May 6 on Skyline Road in Madison, the victim, Luke Pratt, was stabbed with a "bladed-edge weapon."

Madison police have arrested five people as part of the investigation.

Capt. John Stringer, police spokesman, said Hunter Guy Ray Dubois, 20, of Athens is charged with murder and first-degree burglary.

Stringer said a juvenile also was arrested. The department is withholding additional information on that arrest due to the suspect’s age.

Dubois was arrested May 9 and the juvenile on May 13. The arrests were announced May 15.

Lucas Ray Kemp, 18, of Toney was arrested May 9 in Jacksonville Beach, Fla., based on a warrant for capital murder and burglary. That same day, 19-year-old Austin Holmes from Toney was arrested for capital murder and burglary first-degree in Pratt’s death.

Hunter Moore of Huntsville was charged May 6 with capital murder, attempted murder and first-degree burglary in the death of Pratt.

Court documents show Hunter Moore has a preliminary hearing on June 5 at 9:30 a.m.