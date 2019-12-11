The man accused of murdering STAC Agent Billy Clardy III has a date in court.
LaJeromeny Brown is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 3 p.m. Dec. 20 in the Madison County Courthouse.
District Judge Patrick Tuten issued the order Wednesday afternoon.
Brown is charged with the capital murder of Clardy, a Huntsville Police Department officer killed in the line of duty on Dec. 6.
Related Content
- Court date set for suspect in murder of Huntsville STAC Agent Billy Clardy III
- Huntsville Community Watch remembers the work STAC Agent Billy Clardy did
- Hundreds gather in Huntsville to honor Officer Billy Clardy III
- Honoring a Hero: Huntsville leaders remember Officer Billy Clardy III
- Huntsville Police charge man in murder of Huntsville officer Billy Clardy III
- Family and friends remember fallen Officer Billy Clardy III
- Candlelight vigil held for Officer Billy Clardy III
- 'Billy, I can say, is truly a friend,' Huntsville STAC Agent remembers fallen officer
- Homeowners on Levert Street recall the night Huntsville Police Officer Billy Clardy III died
- Co-workers remember Billy Clardy III's service to Huntsville homeless community
Scroll for more content...