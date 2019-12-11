Clear
Court date set for suspect in murder of Huntsville STAC Agent Billy Clardy III

District Judge Patrick Tuten issued the order Wednesday afternoon.

Posted: Dec 11, 2019 9:49 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn, Breken Terry

The man accused of murdering STAC Agent Billy Clardy III has a date in court.

LaJeromeny Brown is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 3 p.m. Dec. 20 in the Madison County Courthouse.

Brown is charged with the capital murder of Clardy, a Huntsville Police Department officer killed in the line of duty on Dec. 6.

