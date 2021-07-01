Course experience key to early success at Spirit of America Golf Classic

For the second straight day, experience was key at the Spirit of America Golf Classic in Decatur.

After both the first and second rounds, the golfers that came off the course in the lead considered Burningtree Country Club a “second home.”

18-year-old Ryley Heath was the early leader on Wednesday and on Thursday Bryan Askew and Sam Murphy, both at 5-under, walked into the clubhouse on top.

Askew shot 5-under Thursday morning and came off the links saying there wasn’t really anything he could do better.

“Not today,” he said. “I hit a lot of good shots, made a lot of good putts, it was well played today.”

Murphy, a Hartselle grad, finished the first round in sole possession of the lead, shooting par to stay at the top in the second. He said a solid day one put him in a great position for the rest of the event.

“I knew I could have a day like today where nothing really wasn’t clicking but kind of battled it out,” he said. “So that’s a huge advantage going into the weekend.”

Both men know the course well, with Murphy playing it since he was just five and Askew taking part in the tournament since his days in high school.

Decades may separate the ages of the co-leaders but in a game of numbers, age is just another one.

“I'm the oldest one out here. I’m old enough to be these guys’ dads,” Askew joked. “It’ll be tough to hang in there, you know, but we’ll see what happens.”