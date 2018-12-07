Couple put dogs in the backseat, kids in the trunk for 900 mile trip

An Arizona couple pleaded guilty to driving 900 miles with two small children in the trunk of their car, the Associated Press reported. Michael Fee and Amber Freudenstein will spend 30 days in jail for two misdemeanor counts of child endangerment. According to the Sheriff in Wyoming who arrested the couple, a "third party" contacted the department and told them about the situation. According to court papers, the couple had their German shepards in the backseat of the car and placed the 6 and 10-year-olds in the trunk because there was not enough room inside the car. The older child was allowed to get out of the trunk in Utah, but was then forced to ride on the passenger side floorboard of the car.

Per the Casper Star Tribune, Freudenstein told deputies she planned to drop off the children in Wyoming before returning to Arizona with three different children and the two dogs.