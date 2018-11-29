Help find woman accused of preying on man in hospital

A man is behind bars and his girlfriend is wanted after police say they preyed on an elderly man who was in the hospital.

Limestone County investigators charged Jason Gilbert with Financial Exploitation of the Elderly.

His girlfriend, Amber Roberson, is wanted on similar charges.

WAAY 31 spoke with the victim's neighbors about what happened.

“It’s pretty quiet most times," Leeann Cottles said about her neighborhood.

Cottles was shocked to hear a man’s home was burglarized just down the road from hers, with about $2,500 worth of items taken.

The worst part was that the elderly homeowner was in the hospital when it happened, and investigtors say the suspects knew that.

“It kind of flabbergasted me," Cottles said. "I can’t believe someone would do that to an elderly person who’s in the hospital. I mean kick them while they’re down, why don’t you?”

Cottles says she’s never seen crime like this in her neighborhood, and she says it makes her very unhappy to know someone took advantage.

“I think that’s pretty low-down. Honestly, that’s one of the most low-down things." she said. "You’re going to hit someone while they’re real vulnerable.”

Deputies arrested Jason Gilbert after he was caught on camera selling some of the stolen items.

They say his girlfriend, Amber Roberson, was the victim's former neighbor and had a key to his house.

In the meantime, Cottles says she has a message for her neighbor.

“I’m so sorry. My heart goes out to you and I hope that things get better," she said. "We all go through rough times.”

If you have any information on Roberson’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.