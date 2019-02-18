Couple deals with flooding after house destroyed by fire in New Market

With rain coming in the days ahead, a local couple is having to take extra precautions to keep their home safe from flooding after it caught on fire in January.

Tama and Aaron Pearson did not think anything worse could happen to their home and then it started raining. Now, their house is flooding, and they are having to elevate their household items to keep them safe.

"It's been a rough beginning of the year. Being sick for a couple of weeks, then the house burning, and now the house flooding. It's just one problem right after another," said homeowner, Aaron Pearson.

The family said they can't catch a break this year when it comes to their home along Steakley Road in New Market.

"With all the rain, it's coming in an area that burned and right under the wall and flooding, the den area, so we had to go in and put things that we thought we wanted to keep on blocks," said Pearson.

His wife, Tama Pearson, a former dispatcher with the Madison Police Department, overheard an emergency call about their own house being on fire about two weeks ago. With their roof damaged, they are having to deal with flooding.

"You've got probably about an inch of water back in the floor again," said Pearson.

Aaron said he tried to keep out the rain by using a tarp.

"It kept it out from above, but the garage area is burned and all the water runs through it and right under the wall into the den area," Pearson said.

Since it didn't keep the rain out, they are now having to move a lot out of the house.

"We're just getting everything that we want out today while it's not raining and after that, if it rains and floods, it just floods," said Pearson.

Aaron said even though he is upset that his house is flooding, it's just something they will have to overcome.

"Take it one step at a time and we'll get over it," said Pearson.

Tama and Aaron said the area they live in is prone to flooding, and they are as prepared as they can be.