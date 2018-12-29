Couple at Orange Bowl out of sheer luck

Ft. Lauderdale- Imagine winning a trip of a lifetime to the College Football Playoff.
This is the reality for one Baltimore couple, Tammy and Keith are spending the weekend in South Florida ahead of Saturday's game between Alabama and Oklahoma.
They have no connection to either school, just simply bought a raffle ticket and last month recieved a call saying they won the grand prize, a trip to the Orange Bowl!
