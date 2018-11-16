Couple arrested in Madison County accused of stealing kids' identities

A New York couple was arrested in Madison County for allegedly stealing the identities of their own children, the Associated Press reported. The couple, Thomas and Alisha Cash, were ultimately extradited to New York on fraud charges. Police say all three children are 18 or younger, and none of them lived with the couple. Authorities said the Cashes racked up $10,000 in unpaid utilty bills over a five year time span while they lived in Hammondsport, New York, a small town approximately 70 miles south of Rochester in the Finger Lakes Region. They were discovered after their oldest child was turned down for a loan because of outstanding debt.