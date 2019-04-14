(AP) A county employee in Jefferson County died after being struck by a vehicle while he was helping clear away trees toppled by the storm. Capt. David Agee of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says the worker was struck about 2:15 a.m. Sunday near Hueytown and died after being taken to a hospital. His name was not immediately released.
Related Content
- County worker killed cleaning up storm damage
- Florence crews clean up storm damage
- Mississippi utility worker killed while repairing storm damage
- The storms left Morgan County residents cleaning up damage
- Weather damage clean up in Lauderdale County
- Madison County workers cleaning up Ditto Landing
- Storm damage in Lauderdale County
- Team of volunteers help clean up Decatur storm damage
- Albertville family cleaning up tornado-damaged property
- Storm damage reported in Franklin County, Tennessee
Scroll for more content...