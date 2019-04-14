Clear
County worker killed cleaning up storm damage

It happened early Sunday morning not far from Hueytown in Jefferson County.

Posted: Apr. 14, 2019 3:39 PM
Posted By: Greg Privett

(AP) A county employee in Jefferson County died after being struck by a vehicle while he was helping clear away trees toppled by the storm. Capt. David Agee of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says the worker was struck about 2:15 a.m. Sunday near Hueytown and died after being taken to a hospital. His name was not immediately released.

