County Road 17 in Jackson County deemed impassable after pavement starts cracking

The Jackson County Emergency Management Agency reports that County Road 17 has been determined to be completely impassable.
The county engineer says pavement is dropping and cracks are forming due to excessive rainfall.
The road will be barricaded at the top and bottom until repairs can be made.
It will only be accessible to local traffic.
Avoid the area.
