Country music group Shenandoah has arranged a concert in honor of fallen Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner, who was shot in the line of duty Oct. 1.

The concert will be held 7:30–9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, at Riverfront Park in Sheffield. Admission to the concert is free, but donations for the Risner family will be accepted.

Lenny Leblanc, The Travis Wammack Band and Shenandoah will perform at the concert.