NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Country band Alabama will mark their 50th year together with a new tour in 2019, more than a year after founding member Jeff Cook announced that he has Parkinson's disease.
The Grammy-winning trio of Randy Owen, Teddy Gentry and Cook formed in 1969 in Fort Payne, Alabama, and went on to dominate the sound of country music in the 1980s, scoring dozens of No. 1 hits, including classics like "Mountain Music" and "Dixieland Delight."
Guitarist and fiddle player Cook announced in 2017 that he had been diagnosed with the chronic neurological disorder years ago and he would limit his touring with the band. Cook will perform on their new tour, which begins Jan. 10 in Detroit, as much as he's physically able.
___
Online:
Related Content
- Country band Alabama mark 50 years with new tour
- UNA approves banded tuition rate
- Bands shine in Limestone County
- Some of Alabama county's sample ballots marked for Doug Jones
- Ceremony marks opening of Alabama computer forensics lab
- Alabama Pre-K considered best state-funded program in country
- Million Dollar Band: the other Alabama team practicing for Monday night
- Spice Girls announce reunion tour
- Alabama's Teacher of the Year announced
- Country Music Association Awards nominations