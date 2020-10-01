Counties unlikely to have curbside voting

Curbside voting is unlikely to happen in the state despite a federal judge giving it the okay in a court ruling.

WAAY31 spoke with several local probate judges who said curbside voting is impossible to impletment before the eleciton in November.

"Are you going to have to have poll workers inside the building for the people that come in and another set of people for the curbside voting so there's a lot of unanswered questions and I don't see any direction in that," said Franklin County Probate Judge, Barry Moore.

Moore said the option of curbside voting is a logistical nightmare.

"What do you do with the machines? Do you leave the machine in there in the precint or do you have two machines those are good questions and none of this is addressed in the order," said Moore.

It was a federal judge that ruled the state must allow counties to have curbsie voting option because of the coronavirus pandemic, but Moore said the order failed to give any guidance on how this could happen. He said it won't be an option for Franklin County voters.

"Do you have time to implement this? We don't. We wouldn't have time to implement this," said Moore.

Madison County Probate Judge Frank Barger said they won't offer curbside voting at the county's 72 polling locations and Lauderdale County Probate Judge Will Motlow said the same. It's just not feesible and people can still vote absentee if they feel unsafe heading to the polls.

"If somebody has an issue or doesn't want to go to a polling place we have the absentee option of doing an application and getting your ballot mailed to you do what the appropriate paperwork is and turn it around and send it back so there is an option of absentee voting there," said Moore.

If you want vote absentee you can request a mail in ballot or go to your local courthouse and vote early.

It's unclear if the secretary of states office plans to appeal the judges ruling on curbside voting for the November election.