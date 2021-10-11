Counterfeit pills leading to drug overdoses

Alabama and Tennessee are sending an urgent warning about fake, potentially deadly drugs.

The Alabama Department of Public Health is concerned prescription pills such as fentanyl and methamphetamine are being falsely marketed in Alabama as prescription drugs and being sold online or through social media.

These counterfeit pills are easy to purchase, widely available and often contain a lethal dose of fentanyl. Officials said the safest way to purchase medication is to get it prescribed by a trusted medical professional and dispensed by a licensed pharmacist.

This year, about 9.5 million counterfeit pills have been seized by authorities — more than the previous two years combined, according to officials. The number of counterfeit pills seized by the Drug Enforcement Administration has skyrocketed 430% since 2019.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 93,000 people died of drug overdoses in the United States in 2020. Fentanyl, which is most commonly found in in counterfeit pills, is the primary driver in these drug-related deaths.

Don Webster, a community relations officer at Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc., or HEMSI, said this problem isn't new to Madison County.

"We were already alerted by the DEA through the Alabama Department of Public Health about these fake pills, and we've known that they've been out there," Webster said.

Unfortunately, the prevalent problem of drug overdoses isn't limited to fake pills and continues to affect Madison County. Webster said there were four deaths just this past weekend from opioids.

Health officials continue to stress the dangers of taking non-prescribed drugs, saying it's important everyone remembers that "One Pill Can Kill."