Council members ask for a written action plan for the Huntsville Police Department

Huntsville city council members are asking the City Administrator to present a written action plan from the Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council report. Council members Frances Akridge and Bill Kling are asking to receive a timeline by Friday of when the actions will be put into place.

WAAY 31 spoke with councilman Kling about what he hopes will come out of the action plan.

Last June's protests brought attention to the Huntsville Police Department's need for police reform. Kling told WAAY 31 he hopes the action plan will bring some transparency between our elected officials and the public.

“We want to get some answers and get some information out to the public concerning the aftermath of the Citizens Advisory Committee’s plan that they brought," said Kling.

The items both city council members asked to be included in the written action plan are:

1. A brief response to every recommendation in the CAC report

2. Dates for completion of reviews or actions

3. Dates for releasing results of the reviews

4. Reiterate why the Administration did not compel Officers to participate in the interviews as instructed by the Resolution. (Doing so would have put individual officers in a better light.)

5. A commitment to report on regular intervals to Council

6. How might the Administration have kept the focus on police/community solidarity against brutality on June 1st in keeping with Chief McMurray’s statement in the June 1 press release?

“I think we were looking for something more specific, certain dates and basically had more bullet points that would be addressed, and this is just to kind of follow-up and just to nail down that information," said Kling.

He pointed out there are plenty of great things that HPD does, but as time goes on, he believes policies and trainings should change.

“I’m certainly in agreement that changes can take place because we can move and evolve into the future, and one of the things we can do is increase transparency for our police department.”

The council members hope to receive the timeline by Friday, June 4.