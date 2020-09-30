Council Member Akridge, Huntsville Police hold virtual town hall on policing

As the country continues to discuss the best methods of policing and community safety, city leaders in Huntsville are continuing the conversation locally.

Council Member Frances Akridge is hosting a virtual town hall Wednesday, September 30, to help walk through some of the different types of policing in Huntsville and how those parts interact with the community.

Specifically, Huntsville Police will talk about precinct captains, community resource officers and the crisis intervention training course.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. Those wanting to watch the live stream can click here.

Also, questions can be submitted during the meeting or ahead of time by emailing HsvCityCouncil@HuntsvilleAL.gov. City council staff will also be monitoring comments on the District 2 Facebook page.