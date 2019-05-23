Clear

Cotton Row Run Monday

Patriotic race honors fallen military every year on Memorial Day.

Posted: May. 23, 2019 10:40 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

2019 Cotton Row Run is Monday. More than 4500 athletes are registered for this year's patriotic race. If you still want to sign up for the downtown Huntsville 10K, 5K or Fun Run, online registration is closed, but Sunday there's a race expo at Bill Penny Toyota off University, where you can sign up.
Eight guys have raced in every single race, including Bill Allbritton. He says he has many memories from this race, that is close to his heart.

