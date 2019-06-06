Clear

Cost of lunch for Huntsville City Schools students could increase

The proposed increase would be 30 cents.

The cost of lunch for students in Huntsville City Schools could be going up soon.

The proposed increase would be 30 cents, raising the price to $2.65.

A district official told WAAY 31 the United States Department of Agriculture requires them to look at meal prices every year to make sure the price they charge students is enough to cover the price of the food in the meal.

The last time lunch prices increased was in 2016, when they went up 10 cents.

