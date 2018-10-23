Clear

Cosby judge rejects bid for new trial, sentencing hearing

Bill Cosby Mugshot - Dated 9/25/18 From the Montgomery County Correctional Facility | Montgomery County Correctional Bill Cosby Mugshot - Dated 9/25/18 From the Montgomery County Correctional Facility | Montgomery County Correctional

Bill Cosby's trial judge rejected his bid for a new trial or sentencing hearing.

Posted: Oct. 23, 2018 1:28 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Bill Cosby's trial judge is rejecting the actor's bid for a new trial or sentencing hearing and directing him to file any appeals with the state Superior Court.

Cosby is serving a three- to 10-year state prison term after a jury earlier this year convicted him of drugging and molesting a woman at his home in 2004.

Montgomery County Judge Steven O'Neill says he did an "exhaustive review" of Cosby's post-trial motion outlining alleged trial errors as well as the response from prosecutors. O'Neill did not attach an opinion to the order filed Tuesday.

Cosby's lawyers call the sentence unnecessarily harsh and say the time limit to file charges may have run before Cosby was arrested in 2015.

The 81-year-old actor is serving time at a state prison near Philadelphia.

