Coroner identifies victim found dead on Levert Street in Huntsville, rules it a homicide

A death on Levert Street in Huntsville has been ruled a homicide.

Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill identified the victim Thursday morning as Patrick Tordt, 20, of Huntsville. He says an autopsy was performed Wednesday, and that’s when the death was ruled a homicide.

It happened in the 2000 block of Levert Street just before midnight on Tuesday.

A supervisor said officers in the area were flagged down while on patrol on Oakwood Avenue. They were led to the home and found Tordt dead. Another person was found stabbed and beaten.

Investigators are working to find the person or people responsible.

The person who was stabbed and beaten was taken to Huntsville Hospital and treated for injuries that are not life threatening.

If you have information about the case, contact Huntsville police at (256) 427-7009.