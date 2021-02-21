Tennessee man identified as victim of deadly plane crash in Cullman

The Cullman County Coroner says they believe John T. Sigman, a 70 year old man from Dysburg Tennessee, was the person who died after a deadly plane crash in Cullman. Sigmans body is being sent to Huntsville for an autopsy at the forensics lab to be positively identified

The General Manager for the Cullman County airport says Frederick Dawson Halloway, who goes by Noah, was the second passengar in the plane. He says Holloway was seriously injured. Right now, it's not clear who the plane belonged too.

Previous Story:

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating a deadly plane crash in Cullman County.

Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick said that one person is dead and another injured following the crash near Cullman Regional Airport. The crash happened near County Road 1371 and County Road 1360.

According to the FAA, a Piper PA-32 crashed around 6 p.m. after catching fire. FAA officials said that local authorities will release the names and medical condition of the person who survived the crash.

Harrison was not able to give out approximate ages or genders of those who were aboard the plane during a press conference at 8 p.m.

The FAA will investigate the crash and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will determine the probable cause of the accident.