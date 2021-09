The Lauderdale County Coroner identified 16-year-old Isiah Neal Campbell as the victim of Tuesday's deadly afternoon wreck.

He was a student at Lexington High School.

He was pronounced dead on the scene at 5:45 p.m., according to the coroner.

The 16-year-old crashed his Ford F-150 into a tree on County Road 71 at about 3:10 p.m., about 3 miles south of Lexington.

