Coroner identifies Hazel Green drowning victim

Madison County Coroner Dr. Tyler Berryhill has released the identity of the man who drowned Sunday in Hazel Green.

Johnny Henderson III, 35, was found dead Sunday, Berryhill said.

Berryhill said Henderson “was kayaking with his children near their home when the water current became very strong pulling them near a drainage pipe.

“He was able to get his children to safety from the kayak before later succumbing to the current of the dangerous waters.”

Emergency workers searched the area before Henderson was found and pronounced dead at the scene.