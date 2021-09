An aluminum plant worker died Tuesday in an accident at a plant in Scottsboro.

This happened at Imperial Aluminum on Roy Owens Boulevard.

Jackson County Coroner John Jordan said he is working to notify next of kin, and the victm’s name will not be released before that happens.

Scottsboro police responded to the scene.

WAAY 31 reached out to Imperial Aluminum’s headquarters in Illinois, and were told the company had no comment at this time.