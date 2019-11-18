Coroner: Juvenile killed after crashing stolen car was missing from Huntsville group home

Lauderdale County Coroner Butch Tucker says the juvenile killed in a weekend wreck was Joseph Aigner.
Tucker says Aigner's mother lives in Sheffield, but Aigner was reported missing from a group home in Huntsville.
A juvenile is dead after Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials said the car he was driving went off the road.
State Troopers said the juvenile from Sheffield was driving a stolen SUV. He was being pursued by multiple law enforcement agencies at the time of the wreck.
He was heading eastbound on U.S. Highway 72 when we swerved off the road, flipped multiple times and was ejected. It happened about 2.5 miles west of Rogersville.
Troopers said he was taken to North Alabama Medical Center where he died from his injuries. Troopers are continuing to investigate the wreck.
