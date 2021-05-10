Coroner IDs man killed in Madison County crash

UPDATE: The Madison County Coroner Dr. Tyler Berryhill identified the victim killed in the wreck as David Robinson, 30, of Toney.

He died at the scene shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday.

Previous story:

One man is dead following a two-vehicle wreck near Toney Sunday afternoon.

It happened off Pulaski Pike and Herbert Clark Road around 3:45 p.m.

Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. confirmed the man was in his early 30s. He said one female patient was transported to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating the crash. The Madison County Sheriff's Office helped divert traffic.