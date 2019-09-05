Coroner: Elkmont shooting victims died from single gunshot wounds

The Limestone County coroner, Mike West, tells WAAY 31 each family member in the Elkmont shooting died from a single gunshot wound.

West said the wounds themselves cannot be used to determine a timeline and that information would have to come from investigators with the Limestone County Sheriff's Office through interviews with the suspect. Family members of the victims identified the suspect as 14-year-old Mason Sisk.

The teen is accused of killing his father, stepmother and three siblings at their Elkmont home in the 25000 block of Ridge Road. The two adult victims have been identified as 38-year-old John Wayne Sisk and 35-year-old Mary Sisk. The other victims are 6-year-old Kane, five-year-old Rorrie and six-month-old Colson.

West says John and Kane Sisk did die after Mary, Rorrie and Colson, since they were pronounced dead at the scene. John and Kane Sisk died at the University of Alabama in Birmingham Hospital.