Coroner: Cullman County man charged in triple-shooting pronounced dead at hospital

The Cullman County coroner says Matthew Clayton, the man arrested for a triple-shooting that resulted in two deaths and another person being critically injured, died on Tuesday at a hospital.

Clayton was arrested on Oct. 21. He was booked in the Cullman County Jail on murder and attempted murder charges.

Clayton is accused of killing Tom DeWille of Owens Cross Roads and Rollan Edwards of Cullman County. He's also accused of injuring Jody Tudor.

Investigators say all four men knew each other and the fight stemmed from a past argument. They say the victims were stabbed and shot.

We are working to gather more information about what led to Clayton's death.

Read more about the shooting here and here.