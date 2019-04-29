Clear

Coroner: Boy drowns in Colbert County swimming pool

He said the child was pronounced dead at Helen Keller Hospital.

A 3-year-old boy drowned at swimming pool on Sunday in Colbert County.

Colbert County Coroner Justin Gasque said the pool was at a home. He said the child was pronounced dead at Helen Keller Hospital.

