A 3-year-old boy drowned at swimming pool on Sunday in Colbert County.
Colbert County Coroner Justin Gasque said the pool was at a home. He said the child was pronounced dead at Helen Keller Hospital.
Check back at WAAY 31 on air and online for more details.
Related Content
- Coroner: Boy drowns in Colbert County swimming pool
- Concerned neighbors discuss pool safety after boy nearly drowns
- Child nearly drowns at Huntsville pool, officials say
- Colbert County summer school program
- Boy found unresponsive in community pool
- Coroner: Colbert Heights High School assistant coach's death ruled a suicide
- Coroner: 3 dead in Athens
- Pedestrian identified in deadly Colbert County wreck
- Colbert County Schools introduce new education foundation
- Man killed in Colbert County crash
Scroll for more content...