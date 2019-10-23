Coroner: Body found in Birmingham confirmed as Kamille 'Cupcake' McKinney

Photo Gallery 7 Images
The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiners office confirmed Wednesday afternoon the remains found Tuesday night belong to Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney, according to 33/40, Birmigham's ABC-affiliated station.
Kamille's body was found in a dumpster at a Birmingham landfill Tuesday night. 33/40 reports the cause of death, as well as the exact time and location of her death, are still under investigation.
Birmingham police have two people in custody, Patrick Devone Stallworth and Derrick Irisha Brown, who are accused of kidnapping and murdering Kamille.
